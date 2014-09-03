FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices fall on supply glut
#Asia
September 3, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices fall on supply glut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh declined at the
weekly auction on Tuesday as the volumes offered were the
highest for the season so far, although strong demand for
quality leaf capped the fall.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 184.13 taka ($2.40)
per kg at the auction, against 188.71 taka at the previous sale,
an official at National Brokers Ltd said.
    About 2.5 million kg was offered at the auction centre in
Chittagong, with 26 percent remaining unsold. At the previous
auction, around 2.21 million kg was offered, of which 22 percent
went unsold.
    The latest offering was the largest of the season so far,
but strong demand from local buyers for quality tea limited the
fall, the official said.
    Bangladesh's tea production in 2013 rose 1.6 percent from a
year earlier to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable
weather, but was still short of the domestic consumption of
about 65 million kg.
    In April this year, Bangladesh trebled regulatory duty to 15
percent on imports of tea to discourage overseas buying amid a
drop in local prices due to ample supplies. 
    Bangladesh has moved from being a net exporter of tea to a
net importer due to rising consumption.
    
    Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
    BROKENS 
 Bold/Large Brokens                   158-163
 Medium Brokens                       170-178
 Small Brokens                        177-188
 Plain Brokens                        115-130
    FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        188-193
 Good Fannings                        182-187
 Medium Fannings                      170-186
 Plain Fannings                       120-130
    DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           165-185
 Red Dust                             168-222
 Dust                                 170-228
 Churamoni Dust                       175-260  

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

