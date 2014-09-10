FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices slip on ample supplies
#Asia
September 10, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices slip on ample supplies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh declined at the
weekly auction as the volumes offered were the highest for the
season so far, although robust demand for quality leaf capped
the fall and sales rose.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 182.98 taka ($2.40)
per kg at the auction on Tuesday, against 184.13 taka at the
previous sale, an official at National Brokers Ltd said.
    About 2.7 million kg was offered at the auction centre in
Chittagong, with 23.8 percent remaining unsold. At the previous
auction, around 2.5 million kg was offered, of which 26 percent
went unsold.
    The latest offering was the largest of the season so far,
but strong demand from local buyers for quality tea limited the
fall in prices, the official said.
    Bangladesh's tea production rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but it was
still short of domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
    The country has moved from being a net exporter of tea to a
net importer due to rising consumption.
    In April this year, Bangladesh trebled regulatory duty to 15
percent on imports of tea to discourage overseas buying amid a
drop in local prices due to ample supplies. 
        
    Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
    BROKENS 
 Bold/Large Brokens                   155-160
 Medium Brokens                       167-173
 Small Brokens                        177-188
 Plain Brokens                        110-130
    FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        188-193
 Good Fannings                        180-185
 Medium Fannings                      168-178
 Plain Fannings                       110-130
    DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           160-185
 Red Dust                             160-233
 Dust                                 165-199
 Churamoni Dust                       165-260  

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
