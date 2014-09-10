Bangladesh tea prices slip on ample supplies

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh declined at the weekly auction as the volumes offered were the highest for the season so far, although robust demand for quality leaf capped the fall and sales rose. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 182.98 taka ($2.40) per kg at the auction on Tuesday, against 184.13 taka at the previous sale, an official at National Brokers Ltd said. About 2.7 million kg was offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, with 23.8 percent remaining unsold. At the previous auction, around 2.5 million kg was offered, of which 26 percent went unsold. The latest offering was the largest of the season so far, but strong demand from local buyers for quality tea limited the fall in prices, the official said. Bangladesh's tea production rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but it was still short of domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. The country has moved from being a net exporter of tea to a net importer due to rising consumption. In April this year, Bangladesh trebled regulatory duty to 15 percent on imports of tea to discourage overseas buying amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 155-160 Medium Brokens 167-173 Small Brokens 177-188 Plain Brokens 110-130 FANNINGS Best Fannings 188-193 Good Fannings 180-185 Medium Fannings 168-178 Plain Fannings 110-130 DUST Pekoe Dust 160-185 Red Dust 160-233 Dust 165-199 Churamoni Dust 165-260 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Alan Raybould)