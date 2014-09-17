FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices up as local demand outstrips supply
#Asia
September 17, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices up as local demand outstrips supply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at the
weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a two-week run of falls, as
larger supplies were offset by strong demand from local buyers.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 185.98 taka ($2.40)
per kg at the auction on Tuesday, against 182.98 taka at the
previous sale, an official at National Brokers Limited said.
    More than 2.66 million kg was offered at the auction centre
in Chittagong, with 20.5 percent remaining unsold. At the
previous auction, around 2.6 million kg was offered, of which 24
percent went unsold.
    "Demand was strong for quality tea and buyers were ready to
pay a premium," the official said.
    Bangladesh's tea production rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but it was
still short of domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
    The country has moved from being a net exporter of tea to a
net importer due to rising consumption.
    In April this year, Bangladesh trebled regulatory duty to 15
percent on imports of tea to discourage overseas buying amid a
drop in local prices due to ample supplies. 
        
    Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
    BROKENS 
 Bold/Large Brokens                   155-165
 Medium Brokens                       170-173
 Small Brokens                        180-190
 Plain Brokens                        110-130
    FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        188-195
 Good Fannings                        182-187
 Medium Fannings                      170-178
 Plain Fannings                       110-130
    DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           160-185
 Red Dust                             160-233
 Dust                                 165-199
 Churamoni Dust                       165-260  

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
