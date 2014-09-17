Bangladesh tea prices up as local demand outstrips supply

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at the weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a two-week run of falls, as larger supplies were offset by strong demand from local buyers. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 185.98 taka ($2.40) per kg at the auction on Tuesday, against 182.98 taka at the previous sale, an official at National Brokers Limited said. More than 2.66 million kg was offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, with 20.5 percent remaining unsold. At the previous auction, around 2.6 million kg was offered, of which 24 percent went unsold. "Demand was strong for quality tea and buyers were ready to pay a premium," the official said. Bangladesh's tea production rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but it was still short of domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. The country has moved from being a net exporter of tea to a net importer due to rising consumption. In April this year, Bangladesh trebled regulatory duty to 15 percent on imports of tea to discourage overseas buying amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 155-165 Medium Brokens 170-173 Small Brokens 180-190 Plain Brokens 110-130 FANNINGS Best Fannings 188-195 Good Fannings 182-187 Medium Fannings 170-178 Plain Fannings 110-130 DUST Pekoe Dust 160-185 Red Dust 160-233 Dust 165-199 Churamoni Dust 165-260 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Richard Pullin)