FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladesh tea prices edge up on strong demand
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 24, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices edge up on strong demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh edged higher at
the weekly auction on Tuesday, rising for a second week, due to
strong demand from local buyers for quality leaf.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 185.99 taka ($2.40)
per kg at the auction on Tuesday, against 185 taka at the
previous sale, an official at National Brokers Ltd said. The
price for last week's auction was revised to 185 taka from
185.98 taka.
    More than 2.61 million kg was offered at the auction centre
in Chittagong, with 20.3 percent remaining unsold. At the
previous auction, around 2.66 million kg was offered, of which
20.5 percent went unsold.
    "There was robust demand for quality tea and buyers were
ready to pay a premium," the official said.
    Bangladesh's tea production rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but it was
still short of domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
    The country has moved from being a net exporter of tea to a
net importer due to rising consumption.
    In April this year, Bangladesh trebled regulatory duty to 15
percent on imports of tea to discourage overseas buying amid a
drop in local prices due to ample supplies. 
        
    Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
    BROKENS 
 Bold/Large Brokens                   160-170
 Medium Brokens                       172-177
 Small Brokens                        183-193
 Plain Brokens                         90-120
    FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        192-197
 Good Fannings                        185-190
 Medium Fannings                      172-180
 Plain Fannings                        90-120
    DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           165-192
 Red Dust                             110-235
 Dust                                 145-213
 Churamoni Dust                       160-250  

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.