Bangladesh tea prices edge up on strong demand

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh edged higher at the weekly auction on Tuesday, rising for a second week, due to strong demand from local buyers for quality leaf. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 185.99 taka ($2.40) per kg at the auction on Tuesday, against 185 taka at the previous sale, an official at National Brokers Ltd said. The price for last week's auction was revised to 185 taka from 185.98 taka. More than 2.61 million kg was offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, with 20.3 percent remaining unsold. At the previous auction, around 2.66 million kg was offered, of which 20.5 percent went unsold. "There was robust demand for quality tea and buyers were ready to pay a premium," the official said. Bangladesh's tea production rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but it was still short of domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. The country has moved from being a net exporter of tea to a net importer due to rising consumption. In April this year, Bangladesh trebled regulatory duty to 15 percent on imports of tea to discourage overseas buying amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 160-170 Medium Brokens 172-177 Small Brokens 183-193 Plain Brokens 90-120 FANNINGS Best Fannings 192-197 Good Fannings 185-190 Medium Fannings 172-180 Plain Fannings 90-120 DUST Pekoe Dust 165-192 Red Dust 110-235 Dust 145-213 Churamoni Dust 160-250 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)