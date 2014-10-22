Bangladesh tea prices snap 3-week losing streak

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at the weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a three-week run of falls, as larger supplies were offset by strong demand from local buyers. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 186.60 taka ($2.4) per kg at the auction, up from 183.46 taka at the previous sale, said an official at National Brokers Ltd. More than 2.48 million kg was offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, with 14 percent going unsold. The last time, about 2.47 million kg was offered, of which nearly 18 percent went unsold. "Demand was strong for quality tea and buyers were ready to pay a premium," the official said, adding that sales volume also rose despite bigger supplies. Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. The country has moved from being a net exporter of tea to a net importer due to rising consumption. In April this year, Bangladesh trebled regulatory duty to 15 percent on imports of tea to discourage overseas buying amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 165-175 Medium Brokens 180-188 Small Brokens 187-195 Plain Brokens 100-112 FANNINGS Best Fannings 195-203 Good Fannings 189-193 Medium Fannings 180-185 Plain Fannings 100-130 DUST Pekoe Dust 155-204 Red Dust 160-244 Dust 160-216 Churamoni Dust 180-255 ($1 = 77.40 Bangladesh taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)