Bangladesh tea prices snap 3-week losing streak
October 22, 2014 / 5:12 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices snap 3-week losing streak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at the
weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a three-week run of falls,
as larger supplies were offset by strong demand from local
buyers.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 186.60 taka ($2.4) per
kg at the auction, up from 183.46 taka at the previous sale,
said an official at National Brokers Ltd.
    More than 2.48 million kg was offered at the auction centre
in Chittagong, with 14 percent going unsold. The last time,
about 2.47 million kg was offered, of which nearly 18 percent
went unsold.
    "Demand was strong for quality tea and buyers were ready to
pay a premium," the official said, adding that sales volume also
rose despite bigger supplies.
    Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still
short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
    The country has moved from being a net exporter of tea to a
net importer due to rising consumption.
    In April this year, Bangladesh trebled regulatory duty to 15
percent on imports of tea to discourage overseas buying amid a
drop in local prices due to ample supplies. 
        
    Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
    BROKENS 
 Bold/Large Brokens                   165-175
 Medium Brokens                       180-188
 Small Brokens                        187-195
 Plain Brokens                        100-112
    FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        195-203
 Good Fannings                        189-193
 Medium Fannings                      180-185
 Plain Fannings                       100-130
    DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           155-204
 Red Dust                             160-244
 Dust                                 160-216
 Churamoni Dust                       180-255  

($1 = 77.40 Bangladesh taka)   

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

