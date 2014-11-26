FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladesh tea prices edge up on thin supply, winter demand
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 26, 2014 / 4:51 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices edge up on thin supply, winter demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh edged up at the
weekly auction on Tuesday, marking the third straight week of
gains, due to a drop in supply amid good demand for the winter
season.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 183.35 taka ($2.36) per
kg compared with 182.74 taka at the previous sale, said an
executive with National Brokers Ltd.
    About 2.47 million kg was offered at the auction centre in
Chittagong, of which 14 percent went unsold. In the previous
auction, nearly 2.65 million kg was offered, with nearly 22
percent remaining unsold.
    There was strong demand as buyers wanted to stock up for the
winter season amid lower supplies at the auction, helping build
up prices, the executive said.
    Typically demand for tea rises in Bangladesh during the
winter.
    Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still
short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
    The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption.
    In April this year, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15
percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in
local prices due to ample supplies. 
        
    Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
    BROKENS 
 Bold/Large Brokens                   not quoted
 Medium Brokens                       173-180
 Small Brokens                        180-188
 Plain Brokens                         95-115
    FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        186-193
 Good Fannings                        183-185
 Medium Fannings                      175-180
 Plain Fannings                        90-130
    DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             170-240
 Dust                                 175-207
 Churamoni Dust                       170-253  

($1 = 77.60 Bangladesh taka)  

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.