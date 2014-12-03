FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices rise on winter demand
#Asia
December 3, 2014 / 6:07 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices rise on winter demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at the
weekly auction on Tuesday, marking the fourth straight week of
gains, amid strong demand for the winter season.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 186.52 taka ($2.36) per
kg compared with 183.35 taka at the previous sale, said an
executive with National Brokers Ltd.
    About 2.52 million kg was offered at the auction centre in
Chittagong, of which 15 percent went unsold. In the previous
auction, nearly 2.47 million kg was offered, with nearly 14
percent remaining unsold.
    There was strong demand as local buyers wanted to stock up
for the winter season, aiding a pick-up in prices, the executive
said.
    Typically, demand for tea rises in Bangladesh during the
winter.
    Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still
short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
    The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption.
    In April this year, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15
percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in
local prices due to ample supplies. 
        
    Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
    BROKENS 
 Bold/Large Brokens                   not quoted
 Medium Brokens                       177-184
 Small Brokens                        185-193
 Plain Brokens                        100-120
    FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        192-196
 Good Fannings                        186-191
 Medium Fannings                      180-185
 Plain Fannings                       100-130
    DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             175-240
 Dust                                 180-204
 Churamoni Dust                       170-254  

($1 = 77.72 Bangladesh taka) 

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
