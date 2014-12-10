FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices mark 5th weekly gain on winter demand
#Asia
December 10, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices mark 5th weekly gain on winter demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for the
fifth straight week at the weekly auction Wednesday on strong
winter demand amid lower supplies.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 190.50 taka ($2.4) per kg
compared with 186.52 taka at the previous sale, said an
executive with National Brokers Ltd.
    About 2.42 million kg were offered at the auction centre in
Chittagong, of which 15 percent went unsold. In the previous
auction, nearly 2.52 million kg were offered, with nearly 15
percent remaining unsold.
    There was strong demand as local buyers wanted to stock up
for the winter season, helping prices to perk up, the executive
said.
    Typically, demand for tea rises in Bangladesh during the
winter.
    Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still
short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
    The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption.
    In April this year, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15
percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in
local prices due to ample supplies. 
        
    Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
    BROKENS 
 Bold/Large Brokens                   not quoted
 Medium Brokens                       182-186
 Small Brokens                        188-195
 Plain Brokens                        100-130
    FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        193-198
 Good Fannings                        187-192
 Medium Fannings                      182-186
 Plain Fannings                       100-140
    DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             175-242
 Dust                                 180-219
 Churamoni Dust                       175-255  

($1 = 77.80 Bangladesh taka) 

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
