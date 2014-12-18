FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladesh tea prices mark 6th weekly gain on winter demand
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 18, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices mark 6th weekly gain on winter demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for the
sixth straight week at the weekly auction Wednesday on strong
winter demand amid lower supplies.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 192.15 taka ($2.4) per kg
compared with 190.19 taka at the previous sale, said an
executive with National Brokers Ltd. The price for last week's
auction was revised to 190.19 taka from 190.50 taka.
    About 2.3 million kg was offered at the auction centre in
Chittagong, of which 15 percent went unsold. In the previous
auction, nearly 2.4 million kg was offered, with nearly 15
percent remaining unsold.
    Demand was strong as local buyers wanted to stock up for the
winter season, boosting prices, the executive said.
    Typically, demand for tea rises in Bangladesh during the
winter season.
    Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still
short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
    The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption.
    In April this year, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15
percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in
local prices due to ample supplies. 
        
    Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
    BROKENS 
 Bold/Large Brokens                   not quoted
 Medium Brokens                       183-188
 Small Brokens                        190-198
 Plain Brokens                        120-140
    FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        195-200
 Good Fannings                        190-194
 Medium Fannings                      184-189
 Plain Fannings                       130-150
    DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             175-240
 Dust                                 180-220
 Churamoni Dust                       180-245  

($1 = 77.90 Bangladesh taka) 

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.