UPDATE 1-Bangladesh tea prices end seven-week climb

(Adds prices) Dec 30 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh fell at the weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a seven-week run of gains, on subdued demand and lower supply of premier-quality leaf. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 191.02 taka ($2.40) per kg, compared with 192.96 taka at the previous sale, said an executive with National Brokers Ltd. About 2.23 million kg was offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, of which 24 percent went unsold. In the previous auction, nearly 2.3 million kg was offered, with nearly 17 percent remaining unsold. There was less demand from local buyers owing to a drop in supplies of quality tea, the executive said. Anti-government strikes were also partly blamed for the slide, he added. Typically, demand for tea rises in Bangladesh during the winter season. Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a record 63.5 million kg thanks to favourable weather but was still short of domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea because of rising consumption. In April this year Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15 percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens not quoted Medium Brokens 180-185 Small Brokens 190-195 Plain Brokens 130-150 FANNINGS Best Fannings 195-200 Good Fannings 190-194 Medium Fannings 183-188 Plain Fannings 140-160 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 175-267 Dust 175-222 Churamoni Dust 180-240 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by David Goodman)