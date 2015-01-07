FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladesh tea prices rise on thin supplies
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
January 7, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices rise on thin supplies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at the
weekly auction on Tuesday due to a drop in supply amid renewed
political unrest.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 192.89 taka ($2.40) per
kg, compared with 191.02 taka at the previous sale, said an
executive with National Brokers Ltd. 
    About 2 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre in
Chittagong, of which 22 percent went unsold. In the previous
auction, nearly 2.3 million kg was offered, with nearly 17
percent remaining unsold.
    The volume of tea was thinner this week compared with the
previous week as political violence and transport blockades
partly disrupted supplies, the executive said. 
 
    The demand for quality tea was strong, he added.  
    Typically, demand for tea rises in Bangladesh during the
winter season.
    Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg thanks to favourable weather but was
still short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
    The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea because of rising consumption.
    In April 2014, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15
percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in
local prices due to ample supplies. 
    
    Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
    BROKENS 
 Bold/Large Brokens                   not quoted
 Medium Brokens                       180-185
 Small Brokens                        190-197
 Plain Brokens                        135-155
    FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        196-200
 Good Fannings                        190-195
 Medium Fannings                      180-185
 Plain Fannings                       140-160
    DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             175-248
 Dust                                 180-215
 Churamoni Dust                       180-248        

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.