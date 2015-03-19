FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices fall despite thin supplies amid unrest
#Asia
March 19, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices fall despite thin supplies amid unrest

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh fell sharply
for a second straight week at the weekly auction on Wednesday on
subdued demand from local buyers despite a drop in supplies amid
political unrest.
    Bangladesh has been racked by political unrest since
anti-government protests turned violent early this year over a
disputed election a year ago. 
    More than 120 people have been killed and hundreds injured,
most in petrol bomb attacks on vehicles, amid opposition
transport blockades and strikes aimed at toppling the
government. 
    Overall, prices fell sharply again this week even though
supplies were much lower from last week amid non-stop transport
blockades, an executive with National Brokers Ltd said.
    Demand from local buyers was also tepid as the continuing
political uncertainty hurt business sentiment, he added.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 142.06 taka ($1.82) per
kg, compared with 152.29 taka at the previous sale, he said.
    Around 881,500 kg were offered at the sole auction centre in
Chittagong, of which 31 percent remained unsold. In the previous
auction, about 1.07 million kg were offered, with nearly 26
percent remaining unsold.
    Bangladesh's annual inflation rate rose in February, ending
a declining trend since August, as renewed political unrest
disrupted the country's supply chain, sending food and non-food
prices higher despite a dip in global commodity prices.
    
        
    Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
    BROKENS 
 Bold/Large Brokens                   not quoted
 Medium Brokens                       130-155
 Small Brokens                        145-165
 Plain Brokens                         90-130
    FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        210-225
 Good Fannings                        180-190
 Medium Fannings                      140-150
 Plain Fannings                        90-130
    DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                              95-208
 Dust                                 100-230
 Churamoni Dust                       120-264

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
