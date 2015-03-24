FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh unrest hits tea prices despite thin supplies
#Asia
March 24, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh unrest hits tea prices despite thin supplies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh fell sharply
for a third week running at Tuesday's weekly auction amid tepid
demand from local buyers despite dwindling supplies amid
political unrest.
    More than 120 people have been killed and hundreds injured
as a result of anti-government protests over last year's
disputed election.  
    Tea supplies were much lower because of transport blockades
by protesters, but demand remained lacklustre because of the
damage to business sentiment caused by the political
uncertainty, an executive with National Brokers Ltd said.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 134.62 taka ($1.73) per
kg, compared with 142.06 taka at the previous sale, he said.
    About 419,543 kg was offered at the sole auction centre in
Chittagong, of which nearly 8 percent remained unsold. In the
previous auction, about 31 percent of 881,500 kg was unsold.
    Bangladesh's annual inflation rate rose in February as
renewed political unrest disrupted the country's supply chain,
sending food and non-food prices higher despite a dip in global
commodity prices.    
        
    Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
    BROKENS 
 Bold/Large Brokens                   not quoted
 Medium Brokens                       130-150
 Small Brokens                        140-160
 Plain Brokens                         80-140
    FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        220-230
 Good Fannings                        170-180
 Medium Fannings                      140-160
 Plain Fannings                        80-140
    DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                              95-160
 Dust                                 108-170
 Churamoni Dust                       148-170
    

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
