#Asia
April 1, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices dip on tepid demand amid unrest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh fell sharply
for a fourth week running at Tuesday's weekly auction, amid
tepid demand from local buyers despite dwindling supplies amid
political unrest.
    Tea supplies were higher at the last auction in the current
season as violence eased, but demand remained lacklustre because
of the damage to business sentiment caused by the political
uncertainty, an executive with National Brokers Ltd said.
    More than 120 people have been killed and hundreds injured
as a result of anti-government protests over last year's
disputed election.  
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 113.79 taka ($1.6) per
kg, compared with 134.62 taka at the previous sale, he said.
    About 565,522 kg was offered at the sole auction centre in
Chittagong, of which nearly 25 percent remained unsold. In the
previous auction, about 8 percent of 419,543 kg was unsold.
    Bangladesh's annual inflation rate rose in February as
renewed political unrest disrupted the country's supply chain,
sending food and non-food prices higher despite a dip in global
commodity prices.    
        
    Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
    BROKENS 
 Bold/Large Brokens                   not quoted
 Medium Brokens                       110-135
 Small Brokens                        125-140
 Plain Brokens                         65-110
    FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        150-170
 Good Fannings                        140-150
 Medium Fannings                      120-130
 Plain Fannings                        70-110
    DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                              90-139
 Dust                                 110-165
 Churamoni Dust                       105-163   

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
