Bangladesh tea prices rally for second week on fresh leaf
May 13, 2015 / 6:12 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices rally for second week on fresh leaf

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for a
second straight week at Tuesday's weekly auction as fresh leaf
arrived at the beginning  of the new marketing season, brokers
said.
    Tea prices dropped sharply in the last marketing season on
tepid demand from local buyers because of the damage to business
sentiment caused by the renewed political unrest early this year
that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies.
 
    Buyers were active as the political violence eased and fresh
leaf arrived, said an executive with National Brokers Ltd.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 210.88 taka ($2.6) per kg
at the auction on Tuesday, the second of the new marketing
season, compared with 206.06 taka at the previous sale, he said.
 
    About 845,750 kg was offered at the sole auction centre in
Chittagong, of which nearly 3 percent remained unsold. In the
previous auction, about 5 percent of 922,500 kg was unsold.
          
    Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
    BROKENS 
 Bold/Large Brokens                   207-215
 Medium Brokens                       205-212
 Small Brokens                        190-200
 Plain Brokens                        165-175
    FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        207-213
 Good Fannings                        202-205
 Medium Fannings                      195-200
 Plain Fannings                       175-185
    DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             190-249
 Dust                                 195-245
 Churamoni Dust                       215-290   

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

