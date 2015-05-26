Bangladesh tea prices edge higher for fourth week

DHAKA, May 26 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh were slightly up for a fourth straight week at the weekly auction on Tuesday, as demand for tea was strong, brokers said.

Prices had dropped sharply in the last marketing season on tepid demand from local buyers, because of damage to business sentiment caused by the renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies.

Buyers have recently been active as a new budget will be announced early next month, said a manager of National Brokers Ltd (NBL). Bangladesh’s financial year runs from July through June.

“There was a fear of rising duty on tea from the new fiscal year that encouraged the buyers to buy with more volume,” said Anjan Das Barmon, a manager at NBL. “Strong demand from the major blenders for all varieties were seen, while loose tea buyers were selective in today’s market”.

Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 213.00 taka ($2.74) per kg at the auction on Tuesday, the fourth of the new marketing season, compared with 212.84 taka at the previous sale, he said.

More than 1 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, of which nearly 2 percent remained unsold.

Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in Bangladesh taka per kg):

BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 207-215 Medium Brokens 210-214 Small Brokens 202-207 Plain Brokens 170-180

FANNINGS Best Fannings 210-215 Good Fannings 205-209 Medium Fannings 200-204 Plain Fannings 180-190

DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 200-240 Dust 205-235 Churamoni Dust 225-280