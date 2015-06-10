FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices slip on supply glut
#Asia
June 10, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices slip on supply glut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh fell sharply at
the weekly auction as the volumes offered were the highest for
the season so far, brokers said on Wednesday.
    Tea prices dropped sharply in the last marketing season on
poor demand from local buyers because of the damage to business
sentiment caused by renewed political unrest early this year
that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies.
 
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 204.68 taka ($2.6) per kg
at the auction on Tuesday, the sixth of the new marketing
season, compared with 212.47 taka at the previous sale, said an
executive with National Brokers Ltd.
    "The latest offering was the largest of the season so far
and buyers showed little interest to buy tea this week," he
added.
    About 1.27 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre
in Chittagong, of which nearly 6 percent remained unsold. In the
previous auction, about 3 percent of 1 million kg was unsold.
    The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year unveiled
last week raised regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent to
discourage overseas buying. 
    The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to
a net importer of tea because of rising consumption. 
    
    Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):


BROKENS
 Bold/Large Brokens                   203-205
 Medium Brokens                       204-209
 Small Brokens                        203-208
 Plain Brokens                        175-180

FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        205-209
 Good Fannings                        201-204
 Medium Fannings                      197-200
 Plain Fannings                       180-190

DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             200-231
 Dust                                 205-229
 Churamoni Dust                       230-268
    

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
