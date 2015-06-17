FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladesh tea prices dip for third week amid ample supply
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 17, 2015 / 7:10 AM / in 2 years

Bangladesh tea prices dip for third week amid ample supply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for a
third straight week at a weekly auction on Tuesday due to tepid
local demand amid a supply glut.
    Tea prices dropped sharply in the last marketing season on
poor demand from local buyers because of the damage to business
sentiment caused by renewed political unrest early this year
that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies.
 
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 196.52 taka ($2.5) per kg
at the auction on Tuesday, the seventh of the new marketing
season, compared with 204.68 taka at the previous sale, said an
executive with National Brokers Ltd.
    "Prices witnessed a sharper decline this week with all
varieties easing quite considerably," National Brokers said in a
market report.
    About 1.23 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre
in Chittagong, of which nearly 11 percent was unsold. In the
previous auction, about 6 percent of 1.2 million kg was unsold.
    The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year unveiled
last week raised regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent to
discourage overseas buying. 
    The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to
a net importer of tea because of rising consumption. 
    
    Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):


BROKENS
 Bold/Large Brokens                   190-195
 Medium Brokens                       190-199
 Small Brokens                        190-198
 Plain Brokens                        175-180

FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        193-197
 Good Fannings                        190-192
 Medium Fannings                      184-189
 Plain Fannings                       170-180

DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             190-228
 Dust                                 200-238
 Churamoni Dust                       220-260
    

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.