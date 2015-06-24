FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices fall for 4th week on tepid demand
#Asia
June 24, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices fall for 4th week on tepid demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for the
fourth straight week at a weekly auction on Tuesday due to low
demand from local buyers in the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan,
brokers said.  
    Tea prices dropped sharply in the last marketing season on
poor demand from local buyers because of the damage to business
sentiment caused by renewed political unrest early this year
that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies.
 
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 196.04 taka ($2.5) per kg
at the auction on Tuesday, the eighth of the new marketing
season, compared with 196.52 taka at the previous sale, said an
executive with National Brokers Ltd.
    "Prices dropped again this week as demand is not good during
the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan," the official said.
    Consumption of tea is typically low during Ramadan, which
started earlier this month. 
    Around 1.23 million kg was offered at the sole auction
centre in Chittagong, of which nearly 7 percent was unsold. In
the previous auction, about 11 percent of the 1.23 million kg
offered was unsold.
    The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year unveiled
early this month raised regulatory duty on tea imports by 5
percent to discourage overseas buying. 
    The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to
a net importer of tea because of rising consumption. 
    
    Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):


BROKENS
 Bold/Large Brokens                   185-195
 Medium Brokens                       187-195
 Small Brokens                        188-196
 Plain Brokens                        170-175

FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        192-196
 Good Fannings                        188-191
 Medium Fannings                      181-186
 Plain Fannings                       165-175

DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             185-230
 Dust                                 190-240
 Churamoni Dust                       215-256
    

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

