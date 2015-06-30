Bangladesh tea prices snap 4-week losing streak

June 30 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at the weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a four-week run of falls, on strong demand from local buyers, brokers said. Tea prices dropped sharply in the last marketing season on poor demand from local buyers because of damage to business sentiment caused by renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 198.06 taka ($2.5) per kg at the auction on Tuesday, the ninth of the new marketing season, compared with 196.04 taka at the previous sale, an executive with National Brokers said. "Demand was strong and buyers were ready to pay a premium," he said, adding that the sales volume also rose from last week. About 1.23 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, of which nearly 4 percent was unsold. In the previous auction, about 11 percent of the 1.23 million kg offered was unsold. The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year unveiled early this month raised regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent to discourage overseas buying. The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea because of rising consumption. Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in Bangladesh taka per kg): BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 185-195 Medium Brokens 190-195 Small Brokens 193-198 Plain Brokens 170-175 FANNINGS Best Fannings 193-198 Good Fannings 190-192 Medium Fannings 183-188 Plain Fannings 170-175 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 182-235 Dust 185-217 Churamoni Dust 210-245 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka, editing by David Evans)