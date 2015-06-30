FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices snap 4-week losing streak
#Asia
June 30, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices snap 4-week losing streak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at the
weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a four-week run of falls, on
strong demand from local buyers, brokers said.
    Tea prices dropped sharply in the last marketing season on
poor demand from local buyers because of damage to business
sentiment caused by renewed political unrest early this year
that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies.
 
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 198.06 taka ($2.5) per kg
at the auction on Tuesday, the ninth of the new marketing
season, compared with 196.04 taka at the previous sale, an
executive with National Brokers said.
    "Demand was strong and buyers were ready to pay a premium,"
he said, adding that the sales volume also rose from last week.
    About 1.23 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre
in Chittagong, of which nearly 4 percent was unsold. In the
previous auction, about 11 percent of the 1.23 million kg
offered was unsold.
    The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year unveiled
early this month raised regulatory duty on tea imports by 5
percent to discourage overseas buying. 
    The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to
a net importer of tea because of rising consumption. 
    
    Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):


BROKENS
 Bold/Large Brokens                   185-195
 Medium Brokens                       190-195
 Small Brokens                        193-198
 Plain Brokens                        170-175

FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        193-198
 Good Fannings                        190-192
 Medium Fannings                      183-188
 Plain Fannings                       170-175

DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             182-235
 Dust                                 185-217
 Churamoni Dust                       210-245
    

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
