Bangladesh tea prices rally for second week
#Asia
July 7, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices rally for second week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for a
second straight week at the weekly auction on Tuesday, on strong
demand from local buyers despite a higher volume on offer,
brokers said.
    Tea prices dropped sharply in the last marketing season on
poor demand from local buyers because of damage to business
sentiment caused by renewed political unrest early this year
that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies.
 
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 199.33 taka ($2.5) per kg
at the auction, the 10th of the new marketing season, compared
with 198.06 taka at the previous sale, an executive with
National Brokers said.
    "There was strong demand and buyers were ready to pay a
premium," he said, adding the volume was higher than last week.
    Nearly 1.24 million kg was offered at the sole auction
centre in Chittagong, of which nearly 6 percent was unsold. In
the previous auction, about 4 percent of the 1.23 million kg
offered was unsold.
    The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year unveiled
early this month raised regulatory duty on tea imports by 5
percent to discourage overseas buying. 
    The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to
a net importer of tea because of rising consumption. 
    
    Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):


BROKENS
 Bold/Large Brokens                   188-195
 Medium Brokens                       195-198
 Small Brokens                        195-198
 Plain Brokens                        173-178

FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        195-198
 Good Fannings                        192-194
 Medium Fannings                      185-190
 Plain Fannings                       173-178

DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             185-229
 Dust                                 190-233
 Churamoni Dust                       215-249
    

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka, editing by David Evans)

