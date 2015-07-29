FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices slip amid ample supply
#Asia
July 29, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices slip amid ample supply

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for a
second straight session at the weekly auction on Tuesday as the
volumes offered were the highest for the season so far, but
strong demand for quality leaf capped the slide and sales rose.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 198.80 taka ($2.5) per kg
at the auction, the twelfth of the new marketing season,
compared with 198.97 taka at the previous sale on July 14, an
executive with National Brokers said.
    There was strong demand for quality tea that limited the
fall and sales also rose, although the latest offering was the
largest of the season so far, the executive said.
    About 1.7 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre
in Chittagong, of which nearly 2 percent was unsold. In the
previous auction, about 2 percent of the 1.27 million kg offered
was unsold.
    The auction took place after a gap of one week due to Eid
al-Fitr holidays, marking the end of Ramadan.
    The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year unveiled
last month raised regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent to
discourage overseas buying. 
    Tea prices dropped sharply in the last marketing season on
poor demand from local buyers because of damage to business
sentiment caused by renewed political unrest early this year
that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies.
 
    The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to
a net importer of tea because of rising consumption. 
    
    Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):


BROKENS
 Bold/Large Brokens                   195-200
 Medium Brokens                       197-202
 Small Brokens                        197-202
 Plain Brokens                        175-180

FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        198-201
 Good Fannings                        195-197
 Medium Fannings                      190-193
 Plain Fannings                       175-180

DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             185-220
 Dust                                 185-228
 Churamoni Dust                       190-249

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
