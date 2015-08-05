FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
August 5, 2015 / 7:10 AM / in 2 years

Bangladesh tea prices fall for third week on supply glut

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for a third
straight session at the weekly auction on Tuesday as volumes
offered were the highest for the season so far, but demand for
quality leaf limited the slide.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 194.35 taka ($2.5) per kg
at the auction, the thirteenth of the current marketing season,
down from 198.80 taka at the previous sale last week, an
executive with National Brokers said.
    Demand was strong for quality tea that capped the fall in
prices, although the latest offering was the largest of the
season so far, the executive said.
    More than 1.78 million kg was offered at the sole auction
centre in Chittagong, of which 6 percent was unsold. In the
previous auction, about 2 percent of the 1.7 million kg offered
went unsold.
    The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying. 
    Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers because of the damage to business
sentiment caused by renewed political unrest early this year
that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies.
 
    The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to
a net importer of tea because of rising consumption. 
    
    Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):


BROKENS
 Bold/Large Brokens                   188-193
 Medium Brokens                       192-195
 Small Brokens                        193-197
 Plain Brokens                        175-180

FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        195-198
 Good Fannings                        192-194
 Medium Fannings                      188-191
 Plain Fannings                       177-182

DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             172-212
 Dust                                 172-219
 Churamoni Dust                       172-244

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

