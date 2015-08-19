FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices fall for 5th week on supply glut
#Asia
August 19, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices fall for 5th week on supply glut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for a fifth
straight session at the weekly auction on Tuesday as volumes
offered were the highest for the season so far.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 190.29 taka ($2.5) per kg
at the 15th auction of the current marketing season, down from
192.10 taka at the previous sale last week, an executive with
National Brokers said.
    The latest offering was the largest of the season so far
that had a negative impact on prices, the executive said.
    About 2 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre in
Chittagong, of which 15 percent was unsold. In the previous
auction, about 6 percent of the 1.8 million kg offered went
unsold.
    The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying. 
    Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers because of the damage to business
sentiment caused by renewed political unrest early this year
that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies.
 
    The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to
a net importer of tea because of rising consumption. 
    
    Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):


BROKENS
 Bold/Large Brokens                   185-187
 Medium Brokens                       186-189
 Small Brokens                        187-190
 Plain Brokens                        170-178

FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        191-194
 Good Fannings                        187-191
 Medium Fannings                      184-186
 Plain Fannings                       172-178

DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             171-209
 Dust                                 170-212
 Churamoni Dust                       175-218

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anand Basu)

