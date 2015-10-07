FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices rally for fourth session
#Asia
October 7, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices rally for fourth session

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DHAKA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for a
fourth straight session at the weekly auction on Tuesday, on
strong demand for quality leaf despite higher volume on offer.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 190.56 taka ($2.4) per kg
at the twenty-first auction of the current marketing season, up
from 189.34 taka at the previous week's sale, an executive with
National Brokers said.
    There was huge demand for quality tea and sales also rose
despite higher volume on offer in the auction that took place
after a week's break for Eid al-Adha, the executive said.
    About 2.06 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre
in Chittagong, of which 8 percent was unsold. In the previous
auction on Sept. 22, about 11 percent of the 20.03 million kg
offered went unsold.
    The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying. 
    Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers, as business sentiment was hit by
renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120
people dead and disrupted supplies. 
    The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to
a net importer of tea due to rising consumption. 
    Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):


BROKENS
 Bold/Large Brokens                   185-188
 Medium Brokens                       187-189
 Small Brokens                        189-193
 Plain Brokens                        165-170

FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        193-195
 Good Fannings                        190-193
 Medium Fannings                      186-189
 Plain Fannings                       165-175

DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             152-218
 Dust                                 162-216
 Churamoni Dust                       172-214

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Sunil Nair)

