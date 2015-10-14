FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices rally for fifth session
October 14, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices rally for fifth session

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DHAKA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for
a fifth straight session at the weekly auction on Tuesday, on
strong demand for quality leaf despite higher volumes.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 191.66 taka ($2.46) per
kg at the twenty-second auction of the current marketing season,
up from 190.56 taka at the previous week's sale, an executive
with National Brokers said.
    Demand for higher quality tea was high at the auction, the
executive said.
    About 2.11 million kg were offered at the sole auction
centre in Chittagong, of which 11 percent was unsold. In the
previous auction, about 8 percent of the 2.06 million kg offered
went unsold.
    The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying. 
    Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers, as business sentiment was hit by
renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120
people dead and disrupted supplies. 
    The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption. 
    Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):


BROKENS
 Bold/Large Brokens                   185-188
 Medium Brokens                       188-190
 Small Brokens                        190-194
 Plain Brokens                        165-173

FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        194-196
 Good Fannings                        192-194
 Medium Fannings                      187-190
 Plain Fannings                       165-175

DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             162-218
 Dust                                 165-209
 Churamoni Dust                       175-218

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
