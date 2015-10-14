Bangladesh tea prices rally for fifth session

DHAKA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for a fifth straight session at the weekly auction on Tuesday, on strong demand for quality leaf despite higher volumes. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 191.66 taka ($2.46) per kg at the twenty-second auction of the current marketing season, up from 190.56 taka at the previous week's sale, an executive with National Brokers said. Demand for higher quality tea was high at the auction, the executive said. About 2.11 million kg were offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, of which 11 percent was unsold. In the previous auction, about 8 percent of the 2.06 million kg offered went unsold. The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent to discourage overseas buying. Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor demand from local buyers, as business sentiment was hit by renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies. The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea due to rising consumption. Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in Bangladesh taka per kg): BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 185-188 Medium Brokens 188-190 Small Brokens 190-194 Plain Brokens 165-173 FANNINGS Best Fannings 194-196 Good Fannings 192-194 Medium Fannings 187-190 Plain Fannings 165-175 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 162-218 Dust 165-209 Churamoni Dust 175-218 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)