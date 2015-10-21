FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
October 21, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices rally for sixth session

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DHAKA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for
a sixth straight session at the weekly auction on Tuesday, on
strong demand for quality leaf despite higher volumes.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 192.48 taka ($2.46) per
kg at the twenty-third auction of the current marketing season,
up from 191.66 taka at the previous week's sale, an executive
with National Brokers said.
    There was strong demand for good quality tea at the auction,
the executive said.
    About 2.25 million kg were offered at the sole auction
centre in Chittagong, of which 12 percent was unsold. In the
previous auction, about 11 percent of the 2.11 million kg
offered went unsold.
    The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying. 
    Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers, as business sentiment was hit by
renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120
people dead and disrupted supplies. 
    The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption. 
    Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):


BROKENS
 Bold/Large Brokens                   185-188
 Medium Brokens                       188-190
 Small Brokens                        190-194
 Plain Brokens                        165-173

FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        194-195
 Good Fannings                        192-194
 Medium Fannings                      188-190
 Plain Fannings                       165-185

DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             160-209
 Dust                                 165-212
 Churamoni Dust                       180-218

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
