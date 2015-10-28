FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices end six-week climb
#Asia
October 28, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices end six-week climb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DHAKA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh fell at
the weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a six-week run of gains,
on subdued demand and lower supply of premier-quality leaf.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 189.41 taka ($2.44) per
kg at the twenty-fourth auction of the current marketing season,
down from 192.48 taka at the previous week's sale, an executive
with National Brokers said.
    There was less demand from local buyers owing to a drop in
supplies of quality tea, the executive said.
    About 2.31 million kg were offered at the sole auction
centre in Chittagong, of which almost 20 percent was unsold. In
the previous auction, about 12 percent of the 2.25 million kg
offered went unsold.
    The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying. 
    Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers, as business sentiment was hit by
renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120
people dead and disrupted supplies. 
    The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption.
    Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):


BROKENS
 Bold/Large Brokens                   184-186
 Medium Brokens                       186-189
 Small Brokens                        188-192
 Plain Brokens                        165-175

FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        193-195
 Good Fannings                        189-192
 Medium Fannings                      186-188
 Plain Fannings                       165-180

DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             160-214
 Dust                                 165-214
 Churamoni Dust                       180-220

 ($1 = 77.7300 taka)

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

