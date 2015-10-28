Bangladesh tea prices end six-week climb

DHAKA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh fell at the weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a six-week run of gains, on subdued demand and lower supply of premier-quality leaf. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 189.41 taka ($2.44) per kg at the twenty-fourth auction of the current marketing season, down from 192.48 taka at the previous week's sale, an executive with National Brokers said. There was less demand from local buyers owing to a drop in supplies of quality tea, the executive said. About 2.31 million kg were offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, of which almost 20 percent was unsold. In the previous auction, about 12 percent of the 2.25 million kg offered went unsold. The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent to discourage overseas buying. Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor demand from local buyers, as business sentiment was hit by renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies. The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea due to rising consumption. Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in Bangladesh taka per kg): BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 184-186 Medium Brokens 186-189 Small Brokens 188-192 Plain Brokens 165-175 FANNINGS Best Fannings 193-195 Good Fannings 189-192 Medium Fannings 186-188 Plain Fannings 165-180 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 160-214 Dust 165-214 Churamoni Dust 180-220 ($1 = 77.7300 taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)