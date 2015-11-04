FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladesh tea prices fall; inferior quality hits demand
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 4, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices fall; inferior quality hits demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DHAKA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for a
second straight session at the weekly auction on Tuesday due to
larger supplies of inferior quality, although robust demand for
quality leaf capped the slide.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 189.18 taka ($2.44) per
kg at the twenty-fifth auction of the current marketing season,
down from 189.41 taka at the previous week's sale, an executive
with National Brokers said.
    There was strong demand for quality tea that limited the
fall in prices, the executive said.
    About 2.04 million kg were offered at the sole auction
centre in Chittagong, of which nearly 14 percent was unsold. In
the previous auction, about 20 percent of the 2.31 million kg
offered went unsold.
    The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying. 
    Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers, as business sentiment was hit by
renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120
people dead and disrupted supplies. 
    The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption.
    Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):


BROKENS
 Bold/Large Brokens                   183-185
 Medium Brokens                       186-188
 Small Brokens                        188-191
 Plain Brokens                        165-175

FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        192-193
 Good Fannings                        188-191
 Medium Fannings                      185-187
 Plain Fannings                       165-175

DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             165-210
 Dust                                 170-210
 Churamoni Dust                       180-214

 ($1 = 77.7300 taka)

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.