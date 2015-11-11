FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladesh tea prices flat at weekly auction
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 11, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices flat at weekly auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DHAKA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh were
unchanged at the weekly auction on Tuesday, although sales rose
on strong demand for quality grade amid higher supplies.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 189.11 taka ($2.44) per
kg at the twenty-sixth auction of the current marketing season,
unchanged from the previous sale's revised figure, an executive
with National Brokers said.
    About 2.14 million kg were offered at the sole auction
centre in Chittagong, of which 6.5 percent was unsold. In the
previous auction, about 14 percent of the 2.04 million kg
offered went unsold.
    The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying. 
    Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers, as business sentiment was hit by
renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120
people dead and disrupted supplies. 
    The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption.
    Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):


BROKENS
 Bold/Large Brokens                   183-185
 Medium Brokens                       186-189
 Small Brokens                        188-191
 Plain Brokens                        165-175

FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        192-194
 Good Fannings                        189-191
 Medium Fannings                      185-187
 Plain Fannings                       165-175

DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           180-194
 Red Dust                             175-212
 Dust                                 185-211
 Churamoni Dust                       180-223

 ($1 = 77.7300 taka)

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.