Bangladesh tea prices fall for second week
#Asia
December 15, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices fall for second week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DHAKA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for
a second straight session at the weekly auction on Tuesday, on
subdued demand and lower supply of premier-quality leaf. 
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 191.17 taka ($2.44) per
kg at the 31st auction of the current marketing season, compared
with 191.62 taka in the previous sale, an executive with
National Brokers said.
    About 2.01 million kg were offered at the sole auction
centre in Chittagong, of which 11.48 percent went unsold. In the
previous auction, about 14.6 percent of the 2.1 million kg
offered was unsold.
    There was less demand from local buyers owing to a drop in
supplies of quality tea, the executive said.
    The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying. 
    Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers, as business sentiment was hit by
renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120
people dead and disrupted supplies. 
    The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption.
    Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):

BROKENS
 Bold/Large Brokens                   180-185
 Medium Brokens                       185-190
 Small Brokens                        189-194
 Plain Brokens                        165-170

FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        194-195
 Good Fannings                        192-193
 Medium Fannings                      187-190
 Plain Fannings                       160-170

DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           180-195
 Red Dust                             180-208
 Dust                                 185-214
 Churamoni Dust                       180-220

($1 = 77.7300 taka)

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
