Bangladesh tea prices rally for third week
January 5, 2016 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices rally for third week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DHAKA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for a
third straight session at the weekly auction on Tuesday due to
strong demand for the winter season although sales dropped on a
higher volume of poor grades on offer.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 193.87 taka ($2.44) per
kg at the 34th auction of this marketing season, up from 193.55
taka in the previous sale, a National Brokers executive said.
    About 2.02 million kg were offered at the sole auction
centre in the port city of Chittagong, of which 24 percent went
unsold. In the previous auction, about 12 percent of the 2.02
million kg offered was unsold.
    There was strong demand from local buyers for the winter
season, aiding a pick-up in prices, the executive said, adding
that sales volumes dropped, though, on a larger quantity of poor
grade leaf.
    Typically demand for tea rises in Bangladesh during the
winter.
    The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year, which began
in July, raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying. 
    Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season due to
weak demand from local buyers, as business sentiment was hit by
renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120
people dead and disrupted supplies. 
    The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption.
    Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):

BROKENS
 Bold/Large Brokens                   185-188
 Medium Brokens                       186-192
 Small Brokens                        190-197
 Plain Brokens                        140-155

FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        198-203
 Good Fannings                        194-197
 Medium Fannings                      185-190
 Plain Fannings                       140-155

DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           180-211
 Red Dust                             185-213
 Dust                                 185-213
 Churamoni Dust                       185-222

($1 = 77.7300 taka)   

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
