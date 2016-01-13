FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices end 3-week climb
January 13, 2016 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices end 3-week climb

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DHAKA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh fell at
the weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a three-week run of
gains due to higher volume of poor grades on offer, but strong
demand for quality leaf capped the slide.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 193.38 taka ($2.44) per
kg at the 35th auction of this marketing season, slightly down
from 193.87 taka in the previous sale, a National Brokers
executive said.
    About 1.81 million kg were offered at the sole auction
centre in the port city of Chittagong, of which 23 percent went
unsold. In the previous auction, about 24 percent of the 2.02
million kg offered was unsold.
    Supplies were lower than last week and that included a
higher percentage of low grade leaf, the executive said, adding
that strong demand for quality tea limited the fall.
    Typically demand for tea rises in Bangladesh during the
winter.
    The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year, which began
in July, raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying. 
    Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season due to
weak demand from local buyers, as business sentiment was hit by
renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120
people dead and disrupted supplies. 
    The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption.
    Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):

BROKENS
 Bold/Large Brokens                   180-190
 Medium Brokens                       184-190
 Small Brokens                        188-194
 Plain Brokens                        135-145

FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        200-205
 Good Fannings                        195-199
 Medium Fannings                      182-187
 Plain Fannings                       130-140

DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           206-207
 Red Dust                             145-200
 Dust                                 160-228
 Churamoni Dust                       150-226

($1 = 77.7300 taka)   

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
