Bangladesh tea dips on supplies of poor grade leaf

DHAKA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh eased in a second straight weekly auction on Thursday on improved supplies coupled with poor quality varieties, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea fell to 276.10 taka ($3.5) per kg from 282.53 last week, an official at National Brokers Limited said. Around 1.87 million kg of tea were offered at Bangladesh's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with more than 26 percent unsold, compared with 1.6 million kg offered with 26 percent unsold in the previous auction. "There was more tea on offer this week and comprised of a heavy weight of end of season types. There was less competition from the blenders while there was a little interest from the loose tea buyers," National Brokers said in its market report. The auction was deferred to Thursday from Tuesday due to countrywide strikes over the last two days. Around 1.7 million kg will be offered at the next auction on Feb. 12. Tea sold at the Chittagong auction is mostly bought by domestic buyers. Last January, Bangladesh's tax authority imposed a 25 percent duty on tea imports to safeguard the local industry. The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth. Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens Not quoted Medium Brokens 260.00 - 275.00 Small Brokens 270.00 - 285.00 Plain Brokens 160.00 - 180.00 FANNINGS Best Fannings 295.00 - 305.00 Good Fannings 285.00 - 294.00 Medium Fannings 260.00 - 270.00 Plain Fannings 170.00 - 180.00 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 170.00 - 330.00 Dust 170.00 - 344.00 Churamoni Dust 260.00 - 355.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by James Jukwey)