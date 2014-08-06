FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices slip on ample supplies
August 6, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices slip on ample supplies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh slipped at the
weekly auction on Tuesday as the volumes offered were the
highest for the season so far, although strong demand for
quality leaf capped the fall.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 189 taka ($2.50) per
kg at the auction, against 192.13 taka at the previous sale on
July 22, an official at National Brokers Ltd said.
    More than 2 million kg was offered at the auction centre in
Chittagong, with 28 percent remaining unsold. At the previous
auction, nearly 1.67 million kg was offered, of which 24 percent
went unsold.
    The latest offering was the largest of the season so far,
but strong demand from local buyers for quality tea limited the
fall while the auction took place after a gap of two weeks due
to holidays for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr, the official
said.
    Bangladesh's tea production in 2013 rose 1.6 percent from a
year earlier to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable
weather, but was still short of the domestic consumption of
about 65 million kg.
    In April this year, the Bangladeshi tax authority trebled
regulatory duty to 15 percent on imports of tea to discourage
overseas buying amid a drop in local prices due to ample
supplies. 
    Bangladesh has moved from being a net exporter of tea to a
net importer due to rising consumption.
    
    Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
    BROKENS 
 Bold/Large Brokens                   165-170
 Medium Brokens                       175-180
 Small Brokens                        183-192
 Plain Brokens                        135-140
    FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        195-200
 Good Fannings                        190-195
 Medium Fannings                      178-185
 Plain Fannings                       130-140
    DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           160-180
 Red Dust                             145-240
 Dust                                 165-206
 Churamoni Dust                       160-260  

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

