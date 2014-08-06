Bangladesh tea prices slip on ample supplies

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh slipped at the weekly auction on Tuesday as the volumes offered were the highest for the season so far, although strong demand for quality leaf capped the fall. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 189 taka ($2.50) per kg at the auction, against 192.13 taka at the previous sale on July 22, an official at National Brokers Ltd said. More than 2 million kg was offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, with 28 percent remaining unsold. At the previous auction, nearly 1.67 million kg was offered, of which 24 percent went unsold. The latest offering was the largest of the season so far, but strong demand from local buyers for quality tea limited the fall while the auction took place after a gap of two weeks due to holidays for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr, the official said. Bangladesh's tea production in 2013 rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. In April this year, the Bangladeshi tax authority trebled regulatory duty to 15 percent on imports of tea to discourage overseas buying amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. Bangladesh has moved from being a net exporter of tea to a net importer due to rising consumption. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 165-170 Medium Brokens 175-180 Small Brokens 183-192 Plain Brokens 135-140 FANNINGS Best Fannings 195-200 Good Fannings 190-195 Medium Fannings 178-185 Plain Fannings 130-140 DUST Pekoe Dust 160-180 Red Dust 145-240 Dust 165-206 Churamoni Dust 160-260 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)