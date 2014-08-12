FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices slip on glut
August 12, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices slip on glut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh edged down at
the weekly auction on Tuesday on supply glut, although strong
demand for quality leaf limited the fall.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 188.69 taka ($2.50)
per kg at the auction, against 189 taka at the previous sale, an
official at National Brokers Ltd said.
    More than 2 million kg was offered at the auction centre in
Chittagong, with 30 percent remaining unsold. At the previous
auction, almost the same volume was offered, of which 28 percent
went unsold.
    Bangladesh's tea production in 2013 rose 1.6 percent from a
year earlier to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable
weather, but was still short of the domestic consumption of
about 65 million kg.
    In April this year, the Bangladeshi tax authority trebled
regulatory duty to 15 percent on imports of tea to discourage
overseas buying amid a drop in local prices due to ample
supplies. 
    Bangladesh has moved from being a net exporter of tea to a
net importer due to rising consumption.    

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka, editing by William Hardy)

