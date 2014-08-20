FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices edge lower on ample supplies
August 20, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices edge lower on ample supplies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh inched down at
the weekly auction on Tuesday as the volumes offered were the
highest for the season so far, although sales rose on strong
demand for quality leaf.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 188.25 taka ($2.40)
per kg at the auction, against 188.69 taka at the previous sale,
an official at National Brokers Ltd said.
    About 2.23 million kg was offered at the auction centre in
Chittagong, with 24 percent remaining unsold. At the previous
auction, around 2 million kg was offered, of which 30 percent
went unsold.
    The latest offering was the largest of the season so far,
but strong demand from local buyers for quality tea capped the
fall in prices and the sales volume rose, the official said.
    Bangladesh's tea production in 2013 rose 1.6 percent from a
year earlier to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable
weather, but was still short of the domestic consumption of
about 65 million kg.
    In April this year, Bangladesh trebled regulatory duty to 15
percent on imports of tea to discourage overseas buying amid a
drop in local prices due to ample supplies. 
    Bangladesh has moved from being a net exporter of tea to a
net importer due to rising consumption.
    
    Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
    BROKENS 
 Bold/Large Brokens                   165-170
 Medium Brokens                       178-182
 Small Brokens                        185-195
 Plain Brokens                        125-140
    FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        197-200
 Good Fannings                        193-196
 Medium Fannings                      178-185
 Plain Fannings                       125-140
    DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           173-178
 Red Dust                             162-226
 Dust                                 170-207
 Churamoni Dust                       180-279  

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
