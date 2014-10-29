FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices edge down; demand for quality leaf limits fall
#Asia
October 29, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices edge down; demand for quality leaf limits fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh inched lower at
the weekly auction on Tuesday due to higher supplies but robust
demand for quality leaf capped the slide.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 185.70 taka ($2.40)
per kg at the auction, down from 186.60 taka at the previous
sale, said an executive at National Brokers Ltd who did not wish
to be named.
    More than 2.7 million kg were offered at the auction centre
in Chittagong, of which 28 percent went unsold. During the
previous auction, about 2.48 million kg were offered, with
nearly 14 percent unsold.
    "Strong demand from local buyers for quality tea limited the
fall despite a larger volume on offer this week," the executive
said.
    Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still
short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
    The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption.
    In April this year, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15
percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in
local prices due to ample supplies. 
        
    Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
    BROKENS 
 Bold/Large Brokens                   not quoted
 Medium Brokens                       175-185
 Small Brokens                        182-190
 Plain Brokens                        100-112
    FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        190-195
 Good Fannings                        182-185
 Medium Fannings                      175-180
 Plain Fannings                       100-130
    DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             100-238
 Dust                                 160-216
 Churamoni Dust                       175-254  

($1 = 77.41 Bangladesh taka)   

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

