Bangladesh tea prices down for second week
November 6, 2014 / 5:22 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices down for second week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for a second
straight week at the weekly auction on Wednesday due to higher
supplies but strong demand for quality leaf capped the slide and
sales rose.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 181.37 taka ($2.34)
per kg at the auction, down from 185.70 taka at the previous
sale held on Oct. 28, said an executive at National Brokers Ltd.
    More than 2.8 million kg was offered at the auction centre
in Chittagong, of which 23 percent went unsold. During the
previous auction, about 2.7 million kg was offered, with nearly
28 percent remaining unsold.
    "There was strong demand for quality tea that limited the
fall and sales also rose despite a larger volume on offer this
week," the executive said.
    On-going strikes also hampered market sentiment, he added.
    Bangladesh is in a spate of strikes after the Supreme Court
on Monday upheld the death penalty for an Islamist leader over
atrocities committed during the country's war of independence in
1971. 
    Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still
short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
    The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption.
    In April this year, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15
percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in
local prices due to ample supplies. 
        
    Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
    BROKENS 
 Bold/Large Brokens                   not quoted
 Medium Brokens                       168-180
 Small Brokens                        177-185
 Plain Brokens                         90-100
    FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        183-188
 Good Fannings                        178-182
 Medium Fannings                      172-177
 Plain Fannings                        90-120
    DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             170-243
 Dust                                 173-215
 Churamoni Dust                       175-250  

($1 = 77.41 Bangladesh taka)   

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

