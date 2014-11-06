Bangladesh tea prices down for second week

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for a second straight week at the weekly auction on Wednesday due to higher supplies but strong demand for quality leaf capped the slide and sales rose. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 181.37 taka ($2.34) per kg at the auction, down from 185.70 taka at the previous sale held on Oct. 28, said an executive at National Brokers Ltd. More than 2.8 million kg was offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, of which 23 percent went unsold. During the previous auction, about 2.7 million kg was offered, with nearly 28 percent remaining unsold. "There was strong demand for quality tea that limited the fall and sales also rose despite a larger volume on offer this week," the executive said. On-going strikes also hampered market sentiment, he added. Bangladesh is in a spate of strikes after the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the death penalty for an Islamist leader over atrocities committed during the country's war of independence in 1971. Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea due to rising consumption. In April this year, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15 percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens not quoted Medium Brokens 168-180 Small Brokens 177-185 Plain Brokens 90-100 FANNINGS Best Fannings 183-188 Good Fannings 178-182 Medium Fannings 172-177 Plain Fannings 90-120 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 170-243 Dust 173-215 Churamoni Dust 175-250 ($1 = 77.41 Bangladesh taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)