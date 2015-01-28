FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices up on thin supplies amid unrest
#Asia
January 28, 2015 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices up on thin supplies amid unrest

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at a weekly
auction on Tuesday, ending two weeks of falls, due to a drop in
volumes as renewed political unrest disrupted supplies.
    Bangladesh has been racked by political violence since
anti-government protests turned violent on Jan. 5, the first
anniversary of a disputed election. 
    At least 38 people have died and scores have been injured,
most of them in firebomb attacks, amid a violent nationwide
transport blockade by the main opposition party. 
    Tea volumes are down this week as political violence and
transport blockades have disrupted supplies, an executive with
National Brokers Ltd said.
    Typically, demand for tea rises in Bangladesh during the
winter season.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 190.61 taka ($2.40) per
kg, compared with 185.27 taka at the previous sale, he said.
    About 1.76 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre
in Chittagong, of which 24 percent remained unsold. In the
previous auction, about 1.9 million kg was offered, with nearly
32 percent remaining unsold.
    Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather but was still
short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
    The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea because of rising consumption.
    In April 2014, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15
percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in
local prices due to ample supplies. 
    
    Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
    BROKENS 
 Bold/Large Brokens                   not quoted
 Medium Brokens                       175-185
 Small Brokens                        190-200
 Plain Brokens                        120-140
    FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        200-205
 Good Fannings                        195-200
 Medium Fannings                      180-195
 Plain Fannings                       120-130
    DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             170-250
 Dust                                 175-231
 Churamoni Dust                       180-260        

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
