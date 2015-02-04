FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices fall amid political unrest
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France's Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France's Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
#Asia
February 4, 2015 / 5:47 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices fall amid political unrest

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh declined at a
weekly auction on Tuesday, ending a brief rise in the previous
session, due to tepid demand from local buyers amid renewed
political unrest that disrupted supplies.
    Bangladesh has been racked by political violence since
anti-government protests turned violent on Jan. 5, the first
anniversary of a disputed election. 
    More than 50 people have died and hundreds have been
injured, most of them in firebomb attacks on vehicles, amid a
violent nationwide transport blockade by the main opposition
party. 
    Demand was less from local buyers as political violence and
uncertainties hurt business sentiments while tea volumes were
also down this week as transport blockades disrupted supplies,
an executive with National Brokers Ltd said.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 187.97 taka ($2.40) per
kg, compared with 190.61 taka at the previous sale, he said.
    About 1.73 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre
in Chittagong, of which 37 percent remained unsold. In the
previous auction, about 1.76 million kg was offered, with nearly
24 percent remaining unsold.
    Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather but was still
short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
    The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea because of rising consumption.
    In April 2014, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15
percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in
local prices due to ample supplies. 
    
    Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
    BROKENS 
 Bold/Large Brokens                   not quoted
 Medium Brokens                       166-180
 Small Brokens                        185-195
 Plain Brokens                        110-120
    FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        195-200
 Good Fannings                        188-195
 Medium Fannings                      172-185
 Plain Fannings                       110-120
    DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             165-255
 Dust                                 170-233
 Churamoni Dust                       180-260       

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
