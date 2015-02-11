FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladesh tea prices drop amid political unrest
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
February 11, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices drop amid political unrest

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh declined for the
second straight week at a weekly auction on Tuesday due to
sluggish local demand amid political unrest that disrupted
supplies.
    Bangladesh has been racked by political violence since
anti-government protests turned violent last month over a
disputed election a year ago. 
    More than 80 people have died and hundreds have been
injured, most of them in firebomb attacks on vehicles, amid a
violent nationwide transport blockade by the main opposition
party aimed at toppling the government. 
    Demand from local buyers was tepid as political violence and
uncertainties hurt business sentiment while tea volumes were
also down this week as non-stop transport blockades disrupted
supplies, an executive with National Brokers Ltd said.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 187.28 taka ($2.40) per
kg, compared with 187.97 taka at the previous sale, he said.
    About 1.70 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre
in Chittagong, of which 37 percent remained unsold. In the
previous auction, about 1.73 million kg was offered, with nearly
37 percent remaining unsold.
    Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather but was still
short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
    The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea because of rising consumption.
    In April 2014, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15
percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in
local prices due to ample supplies. 
    
    Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
    BROKENS 
 Bold/Large Brokens                   not quoted
 Medium Brokens                       160-175
 Small Brokens                        180-190
 Plain Brokens                        100-110
    FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        200-210
 Good Fannings                        190-200
 Medium Fannings                      170-185
 Plain Fannings                       100-110
    DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             160-252
 Dust                                 165-247
 Churamoni Dust                       175-257       

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.