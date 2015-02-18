FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladesh tea prices dip amid political unrest
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
February 18, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices dip amid political unrest

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh declined for a
third straight week at a weekly auction on Tuesday due to tepid
local demand amid political unrest that disrupted supplies.
    Bangladesh has been racked by political violence since
anti-government protests turned violent last month over a
disputed election a year ago. 
    More than 80 people have died and hundreds have been
injured, most of them in firebomb attacks on vehicles, amid a
violent nationwide transport blockade by the main opposition
party aimed at toppling the government. 
    Demand from local buyers was sluggish as political violence
and uncertainties hurt business sentiment while volumes rose
slightly despite non-stop transport blockades disrupting
supplies, an executive with National Brokers Ltd said.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 185.94 taka ($2.40) per
kg, compared with 187.28 taka at the previous sale, he said.
    About 1.75 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre
in Chittagong, of which 38 percent remained unsold. In the
previous auction, about 1.7 million kg was offered, with nearly
37 percent remaining unsold.
    Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather but was still
short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
    The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea because of rising consumption.
    In April 2014, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15
percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in
local prices due to ample supplies. 
    
    Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
    BROKENS 
 Bold/Large Brokens                   not quoted
 Medium Brokens                       155-170
 Small Brokens                        175-185
 Plain Brokens                         90-100
    FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        210-225
 Good Fannings                        195-205
 Medium Fannings                      165-180
 Plain Fannings                        90-100
    DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             160-228
 Dust                                 165-285
 Churamoni Dust                       170-266       

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.