Bangladesh tea prices dip amid political unrest

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh declined for a third straight week at a weekly auction on Tuesday due to tepid local demand amid political unrest that disrupted supplies. Bangladesh has been racked by political violence since anti-government protests turned violent last month over a disputed election a year ago. More than 80 people have died and hundreds have been injured, most of them in firebomb attacks on vehicles, amid a violent nationwide transport blockade by the main opposition party aimed at toppling the government. Demand from local buyers was sluggish as political violence and uncertainties hurt business sentiment while volumes rose slightly despite non-stop transport blockades disrupting supplies, an executive with National Brokers Ltd said. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 185.94 taka ($2.40) per kg, compared with 187.28 taka at the previous sale, he said. About 1.75 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, of which 38 percent remained unsold. In the previous auction, about 1.7 million kg was offered, with nearly 37 percent remaining unsold. Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather but was still short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea because of rising consumption. In April 2014, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15 percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens not quoted Medium Brokens 155-170 Small Brokens 175-185 Plain Brokens 90-100 FANNINGS Best Fannings 210-225 Good Fannings 195-205 Medium Fannings 165-180 Plain Fannings 90-100 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 160-228 Dust 165-285 Churamoni Dust 170-266 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)