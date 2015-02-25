FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices fall on poor quality amid political unrest
#Asia
February 25, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices fall on poor quality amid political unrest

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh declined for a
fourth straight week at a weekly auction on Tuesday due to
supplies of poor grade leaf amid political unrest.
    Bangladesh has been racked by political violence since
anti-government protests turned violent last month over a
disputed election a year ago. 
    More than 100 people have died and hundreds have been
injured, most of them in firebomb attacks on vehicles, amid a
violent nationwide transport blockade by the main opposition
party aimed at toppling the government. 
    Demand from local buyers was sluggish as political violence
and uncertainties hurt business sentiment while volumes also
slipped amid non-stop transport blockades disrupting supplies,
an executive with National Brokers Ltd said.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 174.30 taka ($2.40) per
kg, compared with 185.94 taka at the previous sale, he said.
    There were higher supplies of poor quality tea for which
buyers sought discounts, also leading to a drop in overall
prices, he added.
    About 1.63 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre
in Chittagong, of which 31 percent remained unsold. In the
previous auction, about 1.75 million kg was offered, with nearly
38 percent remaining unsold.
    Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather but was still
short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
    The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea because of rising consumption.
    In April 2014, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15
percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in
local prices due to ample supplies. 
    
    Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
    BROKENS 
 Bold/Large Brokens                   not quoted
 Medium Brokens                       145-165
 Small Brokens                        165-180
 Plain Brokens                         90-120
    FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        205-225
 Good Fannings                        190-200
 Medium Fannings                      160-170
 Plain Fannings                        90-120
    DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             155-246
 Dust                                 160-263
 Churamoni Dust                       170-249       

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

