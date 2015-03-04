Bangladesh tea prices edge up on thin supplies amid unrest

March 4 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh edged higher at the weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a four-week run of declines, due to a drop in supplies amid political unrest. Bangladesh has been racked by political unrest since anti-government protests turned violent in January over a disputed election a year ago. More than 100 people have been killed and hundreds injured, most in petrol bomb attacks on vehicles, amid opposition transport blockades and strikes aimed at toppling the government. Overall, prices inched up as volumes slipped this week amid non-stop transport blockades disrupting supplies, an executive with National Brokers Ltd said. Demand from local buyers was however tepid and sales volume dropped as the continuing political uncertainty hurt business sentiment, he added. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 174.89 taka ($2.40) per kg, compared with 174.30 taka at the previous sale, he said. About 1.41 million kg were offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, of which 37 percent remained unsold. In the previous auction, about 1.63 million kg were offered, with nearly 31 percent remaining unsold. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens not quoted Medium Brokens 140-165 Small Brokens 160-180 Plain Brokens 80-110 FANNINGS Best Fannings 205-225 Good Fannings 190-200 Medium Fannings 155-165 Plain Fannings 85-110 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 150-235 Dust 155-237 Churamoni Dust 165-256 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)