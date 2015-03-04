FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices edge up on thin supplies amid unrest
#Asia
March 4, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices edge up on thin supplies amid unrest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh edged higher at
the weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a four-week run of
declines, due to a drop in supplies amid political unrest.
    Bangladesh has been racked by political unrest since
anti-government protests turned violent in January over a
disputed election a year ago. 
    More than 100 people have been killed and hundreds injured,
most in petrol bomb attacks on vehicles, amid opposition
transport blockades and strikes aimed at toppling the
government. 
    Overall, prices inched up as volumes slipped this week amid
non-stop transport blockades disrupting supplies, an executive
with National Brokers Ltd said.
    Demand from local buyers was however tepid and sales volume
dropped as the continuing political uncertainty hurt business
sentiment, he added.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 174.89 taka ($2.40) per
kg, compared with 174.30 taka at the previous sale, he said.
    About 1.41 million kg were offered at the sole auction
centre in Chittagong, of which 37 percent remained unsold. In
the previous auction, about 1.63 million kg were offered, with
nearly 31 percent remaining unsold.
        
    Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
    BROKENS 
 Bold/Large Brokens                   not quoted
 Medium Brokens                       140-165
 Small Brokens                        160-180
 Plain Brokens                         80-110
    FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        205-225
 Good Fannings                        190-200
 Medium Fannings                      155-165
 Plain Fannings                        85-110
    DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             150-235
 Dust                                 155-237
 Churamoni Dust                       165-256       

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

