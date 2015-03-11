FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices sharply down despite thin supplies amid unrest
#Asia
March 11, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices sharply down despite thin supplies amid unrest

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh fell sharply
at the weekly auction on Tuesday on tepid demand from local
buyers despite a drop in supplies amid political turmoil.
    Bangladesh has been racked by political unrest since
anti-government protests turned violent in January over a
disputed election a year ago. 
    More than 100 people have been killed and hundreds injured,
most in petrol bomb attacks on vehicles, amid opposition
transport blockades and strikes aimed at toppling the
government. 
    Overall, prices fell sharply even though supplies were much
lower from last week amid non-stop transport blockades, an
executive with National Brokers Ltd said.
    Demand from local buyers was also lukewarm as the continuing
political uncertainty hurt business sentiment, he added.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 152.29 taka ($1.95) per
kg, compared with 174.89 taka at the previous sale, he said.
    About 1.07 million kg were offered at the sole auction
centre in Chittagong, of which 26 percent remained unsold. In
the previous auction, about 1.41 million kg were offered, with
nearly 37 percent remaining unsold.
    Bangladesh's annual inflation rate rose in February, ending
a declining trend since August, as renewed political unrest
disrupted the country's supply chain, sending food and non-food
prices higher despite a dip in global commodity prices.
    
        
    Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
    BROKENS 
 Bold/Large Brokens                   not quoted
 Medium Brokens                       140-170
 Small Brokens                        160-180
 Plain Brokens                         90-130
    FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        200-220
 Good Fannings                        185-195
 Medium Fannings                      150-160
 Plain Fannings                        90-130
    DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             145-250
 Dust                                 150-220
 Churamoni Dust                       160-241

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Sunil Nair)

