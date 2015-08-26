FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices fall for 6th week on ample supply
#Asia
August 26, 2015 / 4:46 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices fall for 6th week on ample supply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DHAKA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for
a sixth straight week at the weekly auction on Tuesday as
increased volumes, the highest of the season so far, put a lid
on prices.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 187.25 taka ($2.5) per kg
at the 16th auction of the current marketing season, down from
190.29 taka at the previous week's sale, an executive with
National Brokers said.
    The latest offering was the largest of the season so far,
capping prices and sales, the executive said.
    About 2.1 million kg were offered at the sole auction centre
in Chittagong, of which 24 percent was unsold. In the previous
auction, about 15 percent of the 2 million kg offered went
unsold.
    The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying. 
    Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers because of the damage to business
sentiment caused by renewed political unrest early this year
that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies.
 
    The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to
a net importer of tea because of rising consumption. 
    
    Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):


BROKENS
 Bold/Large Brokens                   183-185
 Medium Brokens                       185-187
 Small Brokens                        185-188
 Plain Brokens                        160-170

FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        187-189
 Good Fannings                        185-187
 Medium Fannings                      183-184
 Plain Fannings                       167-172

DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             170-208
 Dust                                 170-212
 Churamoni Dust                       175-210

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

