Bangladesh tea prices fall for seventh week on supply glut
#Asia
September 2, 2015 / 7:07 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices fall for seventh week on supply glut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DHAKA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for
a seventh straight week at the weekly auction on Tuesday with
volumes at the highest in the season so far, but demand for
quality leaf capped the slide.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 185.62 taka ($2.4) per kg
at the seventeenth auction of the current marketing season, down
from 187.25 taka at the previous week's sale, an executive with
National Brokers said.
    Strong demand for quality tea limited the fall in prices and
sales were higher despite the latest offering being the largest
of the season so far, the executive said.
    About 2.19 million kg were offered at the sole auction
centre in Chittagong, of which 12 percent was unsold. In the
previous auction, about 24 percent of the 2 million kg offered
went unsold.
    The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying. 
    Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers as business sentiment was hit by
renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120
people dead and disrupted supplies. 
    The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to
a net importer of tea due to rising consumption. 
    
    Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):


BROKENS
 Bold/Large Brokens                   181-184
 Medium Brokens                       182-184
 Small Brokens                        183-186
 Plain Brokens                        160-170

FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        186-188
 Good Fannings                        183-185
 Medium Fannings                      181-182
 Plain Fannings                       165-175

DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             170-217
 Dust                                 175-210
 Churamoni Dust                       180-215

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
