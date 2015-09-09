Bangladesh tea prices snap seven weeks of falls

DHAKA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at the weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a seven-week run of falls, due to strong demand from local buyers for quality leaf. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 185.81 taka ($2.4) per kg at the 18th auction of the current marketing season, slightly up from 185.62 taka at the previous week's sale, an executive with National Brokers said. There was robust demand for quality tea while volume dropped from last week when the offering was the largest of the current season, the executive said. About 2.17 million kg were offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, of which 10 percent was unsold. In the previous auction, about 12 percent of the 2.19 million kg offered went unsold. The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent to discourage overseas buying. Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor demand from local buyers as business sentiment was hit by renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies. The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea due to rising consumption. Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in Bangladesh taka per kg): BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 180-183 Medium Brokens 183-185 Small Brokens 184-187 Plain Brokens 160-170 FANNINGS Best Fannings 187-189 Good Fannings 184-186 Medium Fannings 181-183 Plain Fannings 160-170 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 170-211 Dust 175-211 Churamoni Dust 180-212 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)