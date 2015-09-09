FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices snap seven weeks of falls
#Asia
September 9, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices snap seven weeks of falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DHAKA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at
the weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a seven-week run of
falls, due to strong demand from local buyers for quality leaf.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 185.81 taka ($2.4) per kg
at the 18th auction of the current marketing season, slightly up
from 185.62 taka at the previous week's sale, an executive with
National Brokers said.
    There was robust demand for quality tea while volume dropped
from last week when the offering was the largest of the current
season, the executive said.
    About 2.17 million kg were offered at the sole auction
centre in Chittagong, of which 10 percent was unsold. In the
previous auction, about 12 percent of the 2.19 million kg
offered went unsold.
    The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying. 
    Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers as business sentiment was hit by
renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120
people dead and disrupted supplies. 
    The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to
a net importer of tea due to rising consumption. 
    
    Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):


BROKENS
 Bold/Large Brokens                   180-183
 Medium Brokens                       183-185
 Small Brokens                        184-187
 Plain Brokens                        160-170

FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        187-189
 Good Fannings                        184-186
 Medium Fannings                      181-183
 Plain Fannings                       160-170

DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             170-211
 Dust                                 175-211
 Churamoni Dust                       180-212

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

