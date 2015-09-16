FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices up for second week on tight supplies
#Asia
September 16, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices up for second week on tight supplies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DHAKA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh edged
higher for a second straight week at the weekly auction on
Tuesday amid tight supplies and strong demand for quality leaf.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 187.93 taka ($2.4) per kg
at the 19th auction of the current marketing season, slightly up
from 185.81 taka at the previous week's sale when the prices
snapped seven-week losing streak, an executive with National
Brokers said.
    There was huge demand for quality tea, while volume dropped
again this week compared with last week, helping prices to perk
up, the executive said.
    About 1.93 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre
in Chittagong, of which 6.5 percent was unsold. In the previous
auction, about 10 percent of the 2.17 million kg offered went
unsold.
    The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying. 
    Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers as business sentiment was hit by
renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120
people dead and disrupted supplies. 
    The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to
a net importer of tea due to rising consumption. 
    
    Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):


BROKENS
 Bold/Large Brokens                   182-185
 Medium Brokens                       184-186
 Small Brokens                        185-188
 Plain Brokens                        165-175

FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        189-192
 Good Fannings                        185-188
 Medium Fannings                      182-184
 Plain Fannings                       165-175

DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             175-210
 Dust                                 177-219
 Churamoni Dust                       185-230

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
